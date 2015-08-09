Holding Hands In Jerusalem
Pink News:
A social experiment where a gay couple holds hands in public has been recreated in Jerusalem, with shocking results. Similar to videos created in Ukraine and Russia, and shows the men enduring vile abuse. As they walk down the street, dozens of people look, and others make homophobic comments. This video comes just two weeks after six people were stabbed at a Pride parade in the city, which left one 16-year-old dead.The clip auto-plays so you'll have to watch it at the link.
Labels: hate crimes, Israel, Jerusalem, LGBT rights