Facing possible contempt and a court order, Texas officials have now changed the death certificate of a gay man to add his husband as the surviving spouse. The Department of State Health Services "has issued an amendment to the death certificate for James Stone-Hoskins. It now lists John Allen Stone-Hoskins V as his spouse," a department spokeswoman said in an email Thursday night. "The amended death certificate was issued this evening as ordered by the U.S. District Court and requested by John Stone-Hoskins." The department had refused to change it after John Stone-Hoskins, 37, of Conroe tried to get the state to make the amendment following the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling on June 26 that said gay marriage is legal in all 50 states. He married James Stone-Hoskins in New Mexico in 2014 after being together for 10 years. James Stone-Hoskins died in January at 32.