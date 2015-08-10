Click On Over To The New JMG!
click right over and create a bookmark for JoeMyGod.com. But keep the old bookmark for a bit as we're going to keep this here Google-hosted version live for a day or so. After all, something could go horribly wrong during the launch and we'll want you beautiful people to come back here during the fix. Also, surprise, it's taking a rilly rilly long time to port over millions of your brilliant comments. So until your Disqus histories are finished loading onto the new site, you can still come back here and finish up this weekend's arguments. Anyway, off you go, there's a full page of new posts waiting for you.
Labels: blogging, JMG, JMG community