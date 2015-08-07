Fans of Carly Fiorina venting their views on Facebook are far more likely to do so with proper grammar than fans of Donald Trump. A new study by the folks at the grammar-checking app Grammarly concluded that commenters on Fiorina’s Facebook page made an average of 6.3 grammatical and spelling errors per hundred words compared with 12.6 errors per hundred for folks posting on Trump’s page. The grammar used by Ben Carson’s Facebook followers ranks up there near Fiorina’s at 6.6 errors per hundred words, while Rick Perry’s commenters are second worst, at a 12.5 goof rate.