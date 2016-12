Trump was to be tonight's headliner and most of the other GOP candidates will be speaking there this weekend. While we enjoy the escalating teabagger implosion, let's not forget that Erick Erickson, the person now leading the charge against Donald Trump, regularly callsa NAMBLA-supporting member of the gaystapo and a hell-bound mentally ill homofascist. Erickson has also called the First Lady a "Marxist harpy wife" and called a member of the Supreme Court a "goat-fucking child molester." And then there are the times that newly-minted feminist Erick Erickson refers to "ugly feminazis" who should "get in the kitchen and learn to cook." Oh, but hehas the right to the moral high ground regarding Donald Trump.

